No Hike in Tuition Fee for Punjab Schools: CM Mann

Continuing with what he claims to be pro-Punjab decisions, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday ordered schools in the state against imposing any hike in school admission or tuition fee. The decision comes just ahead of the commencement of the next school academic year. It will give relief to hundreds of thousands of children and their parents in the state.

The CM also ordered that no school can force parents to buy books, stationery and uniform from a particular shop. The move is aimed at breaking the monopoly in the “education business”, which often led to these businesses dictating prices of the products, and parents have been forced to comply.

The CM said that all private schools would have to ensure that all shops offer books, stationery and uniforms of their schools, so parents can chose where they want to buy these from.

Mann, in a video message, said that education was like a third eye, which widened the perspective of an individual. “But it saddens me that education is out of reach of the common man. People want to give their children a basic education, but the high cost is an impediment,” he said.

This is amongst a series of people friendly decisions that the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has taken. Ever since he assumed office on March 16, Mann has launched an anti corruption helpline, announced the decision to regularise jobs of 35,000 contractual employees, announced doorstep delivery of rations and also slashed the multiple pensions given to lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam dates for the term 2 boards of classes 10 and Class 12 on their official website — pseb.ac.in According to the notification issued by PSEB, class 12 examination will start from April 22 with the last exam on May 23. Meanwhile, the class 10 term 2 boards will be conducted from April 29 and continue till May 19. S

