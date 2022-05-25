No Interview Round for Most Rajasthan State Govt Jobs: CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has decided to eliminate the interview process for most of the posts in the state govt services. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision to end the interview process completely for most of the recruitment processes in the state by amending 44 service rules of the state.

This means, candidates who have appeared for any written exam for state govt jobs will no longer be interviewed in the recruitments by the commission or board or appointing authorities for the posts. “Honorable Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot ji’s big decision, the government has ended the interview in most of the recruitment!!” the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) tweeted.

Also read| Rajasthan Board Class 5 & 8th Results Likely Today at rajresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Marksheet

In the subordinate services, Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and four other specific services, the interview rules will still be applicable as the nature of work requires communication skills. The weightage of the interview has however been capped at a maximum of 10 per cent of the total marks in these recruitments. Interviews will be conducted for these specific services as per the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999.

Calling it a historic decision, CM Gehlot said it will bring transparency in the recruitment process and clear the doubts of the candidates regarding the interview. “By amending the 44 service rules, the proposal to abolish the interview has been approved. Candidates will no longer be interviewed in the recruitments to be made by the Commission / Board / Appointing Authority for the posts falling under the said service rules,” tweeted CM Gehlot. (sic)

Read| REET 2022 Last Date to Register Not Today, Deadline Extended Yet Again

“According to the proposal, the interview will be continued in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999 in the posts with the provision of interview and some specific service rules, in which the weightage of the interview, maximum 10% of the total marks will be the same,” he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.