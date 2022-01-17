No Justification for Keeping Schools Closed in View of COVID: World Bank Education Director

There is no justification now for keeping schools closed in view of the pandemic and even if there are new waves, closing schools should be the last resort, according to the World Bank’s Global Education Director Jaime Saavedra. Saavedra, whose team has been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector, says there is no evidence that reopening schools has caused a surge in coronavirus cases and that schools are not a “safe place”.

He also asserted that it does not make sense from a public-policy perspective to wait till children are vaccinated as there is “no science” behind it. “There is no relation between opening schools and spread of coronavirus. There is no evidence linking the two and there is no justification now to keep the schools closed. Even if there are new waves of COVID-19, closing schools should be the last resort,” Saavedra told.

