No Mass Promotion for Gujarat Board Class 12 Students: CM

After canceling the board exams for class 10, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has clarified that a similar move is not being planned for class 12 students. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board is not considering canceling class 12 exams and a mass promotion for them is unlikely, the chief minister informed while addressing media.

Students across states and boards, including those from Gujarat Board, have been demanding the cancellation of offline exams for class 10 students amid the rising cases of COVID-19. State after state has announced to cancel class 10 exams after a decision was taken by CBSE. For class 12 students, however, exams are expected to be held at a later stage. The CBSE too will be announcing its decision regarding class 12 exams in June.

Gujarat has postponed the class 12 board exams till further notice. The class 10 exams too were postponed before being canceled. This lead to speculations that a similar trajectory would be followed for class 12 exams as well, the CM, however, has clarified the same.

While over 8 lakh students had registered for GSEB SSC or class 10 exams, for HSC or class 12, over 3 lakh have registered. Last year as many as 3.71 lakh students had registered for GSEB HSC exams of which 76.29 per cent had cleared the same. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 713.27 per cent.

A large section of class 12 students has taken to Twitter demanding for cancelation of board exams. Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, students are demanding that their class 12 exams too should be canceled and marks should be given either on the basis of online exams or internal assessment. Class 12 board exams are deemed critical because many colleges enroll students based on marks obtained in class 12 board exams. This year, like in 2020, the government has relaxed the class 12 criteria for admission to IITs, NITs, and several state-funded engineering institutes.

