No New Engineering Colleges for Two More Years, Rules AICTE With Exception

This All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended its moratorium for establishing new engineering institutes up to two years with certain exceptions. State government proposal to start new polytechnic in conventional, emerging, multidisciplinary and vocational areas including PPP mode will not be considered under the moratorium.

Any industry having a minimum annual turnover of Rs 5000 crore, in preceding 3 years, registered as trust, society, company established under Section 8 of the Company Act, 2013 will be exempted. Philanthropical organisations existing for more than 25 years and running other educational institutes having minimum enrolment of 10,000 students and NIRF (if applicable) ranking within 100 in the preceding year will also be included.

“It is pertinent to mention that in the previous academic year the Council took a step forward to diminish the subject barrier by including total of 14 subjects studied in various school education boards across the country to make them eligible for pursuing technical education courses offered by the Council. The same gained quite a traction across the academia in the country. To clear the perception of Multiple Entry Multiple Exit (MEME) and bridge courses, the Council in its APH this year has included an eligibility table depicting course wise subject eligibility for admission to various branches of Engineering and Technology,” said Prof Sahasrabudhe.

The decision was announced today at a curtain raiser event of approval process 2022-23 where chairman AICTE, Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe officially released the handbook of 2022-23.

Last year, it had announced technical education courses in Indian Languages. It had granted approval to 19 universities to conduct 26 technical courses in 6 Indian languages — Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu across 10 states.

Further, the council also announced that in order to facilitate the smooth conduct of these courses, various translated books in Indian languages are being made available to the institutions. It had announced its target for implementation of printing of study materials in 12 Indian languages.

The council has also converted its entire approval process to online mode including submission of documents, scrutiny and subsequent online meetings. The online approval portal has been made more robust and user-friendly as of this year, AICTE said.

