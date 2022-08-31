'No One Was Forced to Resign': St Xavier's VC on Allegations of Sacking Teacher Over Swimsuit Pics

St Xavier’s University Kolkata has not forced any teacher to resign said the vice-chancellor of the varsity Father Felix Raj in an exclusive interaction with News18.com. A professor had alleged that she was asked to leave the university after a student was found looking at her Instagram images in a bikini.

“St Xavier’s University, Kolkata has not forced any teacher to resign. And it is most humiliating to even assume that St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata would force any teacher to resign,” said the vice-chancellor.

While the Vice-Chancellor took the case of the media and said, while the name of the university is mentioned, the teachers’ name was not disclosed by publications, he on the other hand also stated that the university too works hard to protect integrity and privacy of its stakeholders including teachers and students.

“It has been observed that during the last few days, there are certain statements and write-ups on social media platforms and publications in print media by unilaterally naming St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata and its certain officials and teachers regarding some alleged forced resignation of a University teacher, although there is no mention about the identity of the teacher,” said the V-C.

“The University has believed and continues to believe in preserving and maintaining the dignity and honor of all its teachers, staff members, students, and others connected with it, past and present. University respects the privacy of each of them and therefore has made all possible efforts that there is no such breach of privacy,” said the V-C.

Talking to News18 earlier, the professor said that the situation was made hostile, she was slut shamed and had to resign. Calling the university’s procedure a witch-hunt, she had said that instead of investigating how students got her personal images the university help her responsible.

“The administration should have found out how the student got access to my private photos, instead, they took steps against me,” she told News18 earlier adding, “They intimated me from October 7. I was not given any time to respond. On October 8th I had a one-on-one interaction with the VC. He threatened me that he will file an FIR against me. I had to put down my papers….They did witch hunt”.

While the university has already slapped a defamation case worth Rs 99 crore, sources claim that the professor too will take the legal route.

