No Plan To Cancel NEET 2021, Considering Multiple Attempts For JEE Main, Says Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said there is no plan to cancel the Medical entrance test -- NEET 2021, and his is considering holding multiple sessions of JEE Main.

In the live session, students asked questions regarding CBSE Board Exam 2021, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. While some students have asked for a reduced syllabus of CBSE board exam, others have asked the minister to announce dates.

Medical and Engineering students also asked the Education Minister to announce JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 syllabus and for a postponement of the entrance exams.

Answering a question, Pokhriyal said that if students can't go to schools for lab-related works, it will not be possible to conduct practical exams. "We will discuss in this regard," he said.

Responding to another student who asked for a reduction of 10-20 per cent syllabus, Mr Pokhriyal said that CBSE has already reduced syllabus by 30 per cent.