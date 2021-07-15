No Plans to Reopen Schools in Delhi Before Vaccination: Kejriwal

Even as several states have started to reopen schools in a phased-wise manner, the national capital is not planning to start physical classes anytime soon. “Internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID is imminent. So we don’t want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete," Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal had told news agency ANI.

Schools have been shut since mid-March 2020 in one of the longest closures of schools across the country. In the meantime, classes will continue to take place in digital space.

Maharashtra had earlier decided to reopen schools, however, the decision was rolled back. Gujarat, and Haryana are reopening schools as the number of COVID-19 cases declined. However, in these areas too having physical attendance is not mandatory and online classes will also run simultaneously.

