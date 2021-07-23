CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» education-career» No Proposal to Give Another Chance to UPSC Civil Services Aspirants: Govt
1-MIN READ

No Proposal to Give Another Chance to UPSC Civil Services Aspirants: Govt

No plans to offer extra attempts for those who missed civil services exam in 2020 (Representational)

No plans to offer extra attempts for those who missed civil services exam in 2020 (Representational)

Govt said not considering to provide another chance to all those aspirants of Civil Service Examination who could not appear in the examination in 2020

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to give another chance to aspirants who could not appear in the civil services examination in 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

“No Sir. No such proposal is under consideration," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question, “whether the government is considering to provide another chance to all those aspirants of Civil Service Examination who could not appear in the examination in 2020?"

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 23, 2021, 13:10 IST