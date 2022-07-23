No Provision to Absorb Ukraine-returned Medical Students: Health Ministry

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has not given any permission to accommodate Ukraine-returned students for practical training in medical colleges in West Bengal, the health ministry told the Lok Sabha on Friday. The West Bengal government, in April this year, had claimed to have accommodated all 412 students from the state who were rescued from Ukraine, in state-run medical colleges. The health ministry, however, has denied giving permission for any such accommodation.

Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health and family welfare told Lok Sabha that there are no such provisions in the law to accommodate students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges, reported a leading news daily. “Therefore, no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university,” she said.

Also read| NEET 2022 Answer Key Release Date, How to Calculate Marks

NMC officials had previously clarified that no special provision was made to accommodate such medical students. Those who complete their education in such a manner will not be eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), a mandatory exam for practice license in India for foreign medical students.

All admissions to MBBS courses in India, including the 85 per cent under state quota are given on the basis of the candidate’s score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Foreign graduates have to complete their training and a one-year internship at the university they are enrolled in order to appear for the FMGE in India. This is followed by a one-year-long internship in India as well in order to get permanent registration.

Read| Days After NEET Bra Removing Row, REET 2022 Candidates Told to Remove Dupattas, Sari Pin, Bandages

The council, however, considering the ongoing war and pandemic, had proposed a one-time relaxation for the final year students to complete their practical training in India and sit for the FMGE. Such students would be required to complete two years of internship in the country to be eligible for permanent registration. The proposal is yet to get a nod from the health ministry.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here