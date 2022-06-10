'No salary, no food for my kids': Guinness Record Holder Seeks Govt's Help to get Wages

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s computer operator Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, who holds 10 Guinness World Records, on Tuesday urged the government to help him get his salary cleared which has been irregular for the past one year.

Speaking to IANS, Vinod said that he works with JNU’s School of Environmental Sciences as a Computer Operator (third party) and is struggling with his salary problem for one year.

“I have been a third-party employee with JNU’s School of Environmental Sciences as Computer Operator since 2012. My salary comes from Bedi & Bedi company. For the past year, the irregular salary issue has disturbed my life. I have not got my salary for April and May yet.

“I have no money to feed my kids at home. I don’t know what to do. I have given a written complaint to the labour commission as well. I request authorities and the government to help me with my livelihood,” said an emotional Vinod.

“Several people left their jobs recently from our department because of this crisis. Many people have complained about it but to no avail. I have no clue what to do. My family and I are under tremendous pressure mentally, physically, financially,” he said.

However, a senior JNU official denied the allegations, saying that the university administration has cleared the salaries of all the employees. “From our side, we have cleared everybody’s salary. And also we have not asked anybody to put a hold on the salary of any employee,” the official told IANS.

The 42-year-old Vinod holds the record for the fastest typing speed with the nose, which he achieved in 2014. Apart from this, he also holds the record of typing the fastest with his eyes closed and typing with wood in his mouth.

Vinod’s last record has been of touching a tennis ball with his hand for the most number of times in a minute. He also runs a computer centre for poor and differently-abled children at his home.

“I am a 10 Guinness World Records holder — eight in typing and two in sports. I want to make a record of winning more Guinness World Records�but for that I need my mind to be free from all these problems I am facing right now,” he concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.