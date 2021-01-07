No Syllabus Cut for Classes 1 to 9 in Karnataka, PU Exam in May while SSLC to be Held in June

The Karnataka government has declared that there will be no cuts in the syllabus for classes 1 to 9. However, the Education Department is going to adopt an alternative academic schedule in order to reduce the burden on the children.

The department has identified portions for exams and these will be delivered to schools, informed S Suresh Kumar, the primary and secondary education minister of the state. This has been done to ensure that students are not overburdened.

As per the declaration, in the second week of May, the second Post-University (PU) examinations will be held while in the first week of June, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be held, reported The Times of India.

The detailed schedule of the examinations has not been declared by the education department. It is expected that it will be soon available on the official website.

Reportedly, the Education Minister had earlier announced that the PU and SSLC examinations for 2021 will not be held in the month of March due to the Covid-19 situation.

Citing the shortage of time as a hindrance, S Suresh Kumar had said that the preparations are going on for ensuring that educational institutions are opened safely, therefore exams would not be held in March this year.

The latest announcement has come merely days after the schools in the state opened for classes 10th and 12th.

There were speculations regarding the syllabus cut earlier, especially as the CBSE and ICSE had already declared the portion of the syllabus while SSLC students were not informed of the changes.

The report says that the department has identified the main competency from each chapter in the alternative schedule. This competency is required for the student to progress to the next class.

There will be resource teachers which will help teachers in identifying the competency, as per sources. Instead of the full chapter, the educators will be teaching the specific competency.