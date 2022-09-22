No Talent Gap in Country, Demand for Indian Talent Increased: MoS Chandrashekhar

“There is no deficit of talent in the country but an increased demand for talented and skilled Indians across the globe,” said Union Minister of State for Electronics, Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He was attending the launch of a skilling initiative.

“Skilling should not be just about equipping the youth with employable skills but should act as gateways to employability and employment— as their passports to prosperity. The more employment-oriented skilling is, the more aspirational it will be for the students and young Indians,” the minister added.

Also read| Demand for Foreign Accommodation Quadruples After Pandemic: Survey

The Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) has collaborated with Samsung India for a skilling initiative that aims to empower the youth with industry relevant skills in emerging technology domains to enhance their employability.

ESSCI which is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) approved entity, will execute the programme through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners. An MoU has been signed as part of the government’s Skill India initiative. The programme, ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ aims to upskill over 3,000 unemployed youth from 18-25 years of age in future technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, coding and programming.

The minister further added that the government’s emphasis on skilling has been to harness the opportunities in an increasingly digitised world and to make India a talent pool. The minister urged the National Skills Development Corporation and the ministry to work out plans to evolve closer partnerships between the industry and the skilling ecosystem for sustainable solutions.

Stating that it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Digital Opportunities should be equitably available to every Indian, Chandrasekhar said that efforts should be taken up not just with premier educational institutions but also with universities in tier 2 and 3 cities. He urged Samsung to headquarter their programmes in these cities to ensure skilling opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of students from these places.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here