Non-Hindi Speaking Citizens Will Become Second Class Citizens: Stalin on Hindi Medium Education in IITs, KVs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has opposed the Central government’s move to adopt Hindi as one of the mediums of instruction in IITs, Central Universities, and Kendriya Vidyalayayas in Hindi-speaking states. The move also proposes to use regional language as the medium in non-Hindi-speaking regions. However, Stalin called it discriminatory against other regional languages in the country Issuing a statement, Stalin argued that all languages should be made the official languages of the Union government.

“If implemented, the vast non-Hindi-speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past,” wrote in a tweet.

The report, which Stalin highlighted, had recommended that Hindi be adopted as the primary instructional language in all government institutions, including the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institutes of Technology, and Indian Institutes of Management.

The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Orry8qKshq — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 10, 2022

Stalin also questioned a proposal to eliminate English question papers in union recruitment tests with Hindi ones while recruiting for posts in the central services. He asserted that treating Hindi and other languages in a selective manner amounted to prejudice and that it would be detrimental to the country’s unity. Stalin stated that the population of individuals who do not speak Hindi outnumbered those who do.

Stalin added that India’s character is unity hence in diversity and hence all languages should be treated equally

According to PTI, the parliamentary committee on official language, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, has proposed that the instructional medium at IITs, central universities, and Kendriya Vidyalayas be Hindi in Hindi-speaking states and regional language in the non-Hindi speaking parts of India. The panel’s 11th report, which was presented to President Droupadi Murmu last month, offers suggestions such as making Hindi one of the United Nations’ official languages. It proposes to make Hindi optional.

