Non-Vaccinated Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff in Schools Can't Be Allowed, Says Kerala Education Minister

The Kerala government cannot encourage the attitude of some unvaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff coming to schools, state Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Sunday. He said such the matter will be brought to the attention of the committee, which handles the COVID-19 protocol as it is a matter of safety of the children.

“We are not forcing them (staff), but have asked them to stay at home. In the guidelines issued just before the reopening of schools, we have made it very clear that all teaching and non-teaching staff must be inoculated," Sivankutty told reporters here.

Read Delhi Govt Launches ‘Business Blasters’ TV Show to Help School Children Pitch Start-up Ideas to Investors

Some teachers have been coming to schools without taking the vaccine doses, despite instructions from the authorities. “The state government and the education department cannot in any manner support their decision not to take vaccines. A majority of teachers are in support of the vaccination and have followed the procedure. This is a matter of safety of our children and our state," Sivankutty added. He noted that around 5,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have not been vaccinated yet.

The schools in the state were reopened on November 1 after being shut for more than a one-and-a-half years due to COVID pandemic. The Minister said those who cannot take the vaccine due to health issues must notify the concerned authorities. He also urged the public to stand with the state government to ensure the safety of the society.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.