North Central Railway is Hiring 1600 Apprentices, 10th Pass Can Apply

The North Central Railway (NCR) a part of the Indian Railways has invited applications for over 1600 apprentices posts in various departments. The application process is open for recruitment till September 1.

The North Central Railways will be training the selected candidates through their divisions and workshops.

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total - 1600

Prayagraj Mechanical Department — 364

Agra Division — 296

Jhansi Division — 480

Jhansi Workshop — 185

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: An applicant should be between 15 and 24 years of age.

Education: Candidate should have passed Class 10 pass or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks. For the professional qualification, the department is looking for an ITI pass certificate in a particular trade. The certificate should be from NCVT/SCVT affiliated and recognised Industrial Training Institutes.

North Central Railway Apprentice recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell or simply follow the link – rrcpryj.org

Step 2: As the homepage will appear on the screen, go to the Act Apprentice 2021 section

Step 3: Click on the link reading - “Engagement of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/01/2021”

Step 4: Tap the link to apply online for Act Apprentices vacancies

Step 5: Press the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 6: Read the instructions carefully and fill in the required details

Step 7: Once the document is submitted, pay the registration fee

Step 8: Submit your application

Step 9: For further reference, download a copy of the application.

North Central Railway Apprentice recruitment 2021: Salary

Apprentices from the program will get preference in direct recruitment for up to 20 per cent of the osts in Level 1 category. The salary range for Level 1 posts ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

