Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO and Other Posts, Check Details

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is has invited application for the recruitment of contractual medical practitioners in view of workload and demand related to the Covid-19 pandemic. For this, vacancies have been notified for 11 posts, including General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) and specialist doctor. The interested candidates can apply for NFR Recruitment 2021 through the official website at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check the vacancy details, eligibility and other information below.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Number of posts

Ophthalmologist - 1regular post

GDMO - 10temporary posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Contract period

Recruitment of specialist doctor for one year, which can be extended on administrative requirements.

Recruitment of GDMOs till March 31, 2022 or till pandemic continues.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Specialist - Those applying for the post need to have an MBBS degree along with a postgraduate degree or a diploma in respective subject as a specialist and be recognised by the Indian Medical Council.

GDMO - An applicant should hold an MBBS degree along with one year compulsory internship.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The organisation has fixed the age limit to 53 years as on May 1, 2021. However, relaxation will be provided to those belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories. Meanwhile, retired government doctors or those retired from the Indian Railways can apply for the vacant positions till 67 years of age.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary

A full time specialist will be paidRs 95,000/month.

A full time GDMO will be paid Rs 75,000/month.

NFR will not provide any government accommodation to the selected candidates and if provided, a fixed amount of HRA and license fee of the accommodation will be deducted from the monthly salary.

Moreover, if a retired doctor from the Indian Railways or any other government organisation is selected for the post, their total salary, including the pension and contractual remuneration would not exceed the last pay drawn.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Eligible candidates can send a scanned copy of signed applications along with required documents in a single PDF file through WhatsApp on 9002052613 or mail to srdpo.2015@gmail.com before May 10, 2021.

Selected candidates have to produce original certificates and their attested photocopies along with date of birth, EQ, community and four passport size recent photographs. Retired doctors will have to also submit pension payment order, service certificate and last pay certificate.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Important Details

Date of interview: May 11, 2021

Time: From 11am

Venue: Office of divisional manager, Alipurduar Junction Division.obs

