Not Aware of Any Notice Proposing PPP Model for Schools: Bengal Education Minister

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday said he did not have information about any draft prepared by his department, proposing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for schools, a day after Left-leaning organisations threatened to wage a protest against any such move.

An unsigned and undated notice, bearing the school education department’s name, surfaced on social media recently, stating that the government, as part of its expansion plans, intended to operationalise schools through a PPP model.

Basu, talking to reporters here at an event, stated that no meeting was held in this regard by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and it would be wrong to make assertions by anyone based on speculations. “I don’t have information of any such draft or notice. The chief minister did not discuss anything in this matter with me. So what is the basis?” the minister said. Asked if the notice was a fake one, Basu, however, said, “We will look into it.” A senior education department official had told.

