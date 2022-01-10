Not Even One Student Opted to Study Engineering in Kannada Medium

For the first time this year, Kannada as the teaching language was introduced in engineering courses in Karnataka. With 23,001 engineering seats vacant in the state, not a single student chose Kannada medium engineering course. A total of 72 seats in three colleges were available this year for students wanting to study engineering in Kannada. This was part of the National Education Policy (NEP) where regional languages were introduced as the medium in technical courses from 2021-22.

Dr Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, Vishweshwaraya Technological University (VTU), with which all engineering colleges in the state are affiliated, said he was surprised by this. “During initial rounds of counselling, a few students had opted for Kannada medium courses. The situation looked hopeful then. And the colleges offering this was in rural areas. Looks like parents didn’t have enough confidence to send their kids in. We shall strengthen this for next academic year and introduce in more colleges” he said.

Even otherwise 16,457 engineering seats are vacant this year. As many as 64,484 seats were available out of which students have chosen 48,027 seats. Over this 6,544 students have not downloaded the admission order. Adding this, the total number of vacant seats are 23,001.

Civil and mechanical engineering has continued to suffer even this year. But overall numbers are better this year compared to the previous one since more students passed out of 2nd PU and there was no cut off in CET as well, added Dr Karisiddappa.

Also, the counselling for medical and dental courses via NEET hasn’t begun yet. Once that is on, several students may opt for medical seats increasing the number of vacant seats in engineering.

