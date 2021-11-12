Not Interested in Doing a 2-year MBA, But Love Management? Here's What You Do

If you are looking forward to making a career in the field of administration or management but are not willing to pursue a Masters of Business Administration (MBA), then you can opt for a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM).

Post Graduate Diploma in Management is a programme where you are taught all about management. Most importantly, PGDM courses include a maximum of practical classes related to the subjects. Several colleges across the country offer PGDM courses.

Most students in India opt for MBA courses after completing their graduation. Students and their parents feel that pursuing an MBA course secures their career. However, everyone cannot pursue MBA as they fail to qualify CAT exam or due to high college fees.

In both cases, if a student wants to pursue a management course, they should enrol themselves in colleges offering PGDM courses. The value of a PGDM degree is on par with an MBA degree. Colleges focus more on providing practical knowledge to their PGDM students.

If colleges offering Post Graduation Diploma Management courses are affiliated with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the PGDM degree is equivalent to holding an MBA degree. PGDM courses are generally offered by colleges having affiliation with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Generally, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management is of three categories, including full time, distance and online. A student can opt for any of the options to enrol themselves into the course.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management course fees vary from college to college. There is a huge difference in fees when compared between government and private colleges. The fees completely depend on the college. A student will have to pay anything between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh to pursue a PGDM course.

