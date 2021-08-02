Not Just 10th, 12th, CBSE to Track Learning Outcomes of Students in Classes 3, 5 & 8 Too

Assessment of a students’ learning abilities will not be limited to just classes 10 and 12 but now students in classes 3, 5, and 8 will also be assessed centrally and their learning outcomes will be recorded and feedback will be offered to improve the performance of both student and schools. These are key suggestions of the SAFAL scheme launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SAFAL or Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning is a competency-based assessment policy under which the performance of students in early classes will also be monitored and focused feedback to improve their core competencies will be suggested.

Students will have to take a new type of test under SAFAL. All test items for classes 5 and 8 will ask the student to select a response, or choose an answer from a set of two or more options (multiple-choice items). For class 3, items may include constructed response questions (questions that require the test-taker to produce or construct the answer, including those requiring students to respond orally or by writing their response) and instructions for administering oral items through one-on-one administration. Each item or task type requires a set of procedural guidelines for construction and administration. Technical standards for the entire assessment process will be developed by the board.

SAFAL will not decide to pass or fail at any stage. Rather it will be used for developmental purposes as envisaged in NEP 2020. School-level data will be shared for the development of learning outcomes. The data will be used for continuous monitoring and improvement, said CBSE

“All students will take school examinations in Grades 3, 5, and 8 which would test achievement of basic learning outcomes, through assessment of core concepts along with relevant higher-order skills and application of knowledge in real-life situations, rather than rote memorization," said CBSE.

SAFAL will be used to assess the progress of foundational skills and basic learning outcomes/competencies among students. It will provide developmental feedback to schools and teachers to improve teaching-learning without additional examination pressure on students. “It has been designed to help students, parents, and teachers to track learning progress throughout the school years and not just in classes 10 and 12. SAFAL results will not be used in any manner by schools for promotion of students to the next grade.

SAFAL will be conducted on a pilot basis in CBSE schools for students in Grades 3, 5 and 8 during the academic year 2021-22, in key curricular areas of language, mathematics, and EVS/science. CBSE invites affiliated schools to participate in SAFAL 2021-22. The details on the assessment and registration for SAFAL will be released on CBSE website shortly.

Based on the results of the students, assessment will be given to both schools and parents. SAFAL will report school performance on each competency and proficiency level to identify areas of focus and guide schools towards improving their learning levels. Additionally, the school reports would provide insights and suggestions for strategic intervention mapped to key areas of improvement identified via the assessment. This would provide Principals and teachers with actionable steps that would drive change from the bottom-up right from the classroom level. Parents will also be able to assess the performance of their child’s school on core concepts under the programme.

