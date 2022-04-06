Not Just Twitter Board, Elon Musk, Parag Agarwal Also Share Alma Matter, Studied at Same College

Did you know CEO of Space X and Tesla, Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal went to the same university? The two share the same alma mater as they have studied PhD at California’s Stanford University. Musk’s stint at the varsity, however, lasted for just two days after being admitted to a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme in Material Science.

Parag, who did his BTech in computer science from IIT Bombay, completed his PhD programme in the subject from Stanford. He published a thesis on Incorporating Uncertainty in Data Management and Integration in 2012 before working at Yahoo and Microsoft as an intern.

Musk chose the path of entrepreneurship and launched his first technology company Zip2 in 1995. He went on to lay the foundation for several successful companies including Paypal, Tesla, SpaceX among others.

Now, Musk and Agarwal have another connection. Recently, Musk started a Twitter poll asking users if they would like to have an edit button on the platform. A majority of the users appeared to be in favour of the option and the poll soon caught the Twitter CEO’s attention. Retweeting Musk’s poll, Agrawal wrote, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

While Parag’s tweet initially confused users into thinking that it was a dig at Tesla’s boss, it was soon followed up with the announcement of Musk joining the Twitter board. The billionaire is reported to have bought a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company making him the largest shareholder.

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Reacting to Musk joining Twitter’s board of directors, the social media company’s former CEO Jack Dorsey backed him and Parag to lead with their “heart”. “I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," Dorsey tweeted. Musk will remain on the Twitter board till the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in 2024.

