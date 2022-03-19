Not PSU Job, GATE AIR 1 in Maths Royal Pradhan Aims at Pursuing Research, Says Prepared Via YouTube

Sikkim’s Royal Pradhan has topped GATE 2022 and bagged AIR 1 in Mathematics (MA). The 23-year-old who had appeared for GATE for the second attempt is not aiming for a job at a PSU - like most aspirants and instead wants to pursue PhD or research ahead in mathematics. Royal who has completed his MSc in Mathematics from Sikkim University, and his undergraduate degree from IIT Guwahati; now aims to peruse PhD in Mathematics from IISC Bangalore or Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIRF).

When asked about his preparation, Royal laughed and said, “I never thought that I will top the exam so did not even prepare for it properly." During a telephonic interview with News18.com he said, “My target was not to clear GATE. I mostly prepared myself for the exam, while taking help from YouTube classes and other online platforms. It was only towards the end when I joined a coaching for GATE."

Read| IIT BBS’s Nikhil Saha Walks Through GATE 2022 with Top Rank in Mechanical Engineering, Seeks PSU Job

Advertisement

Royal says that his GATE exam went well, so he definitely wanted to know the score. “When I got the notification that GATE 2022 results are out, I just went online to check my scorecard. I got the shock of my life when I saw my scorecard and that I have topped."

During his previous attempt at GATE, Royal had secured AIR 215.

When asked bout his exam preparation for GATE he said. “I did not have any fixed schedule for my studies, but I remember that on some days I would completely immerse myself into studies and study for a whole day at a stretch."

Read|GATE 2022 AIR 1 in Electrical: Bihar’s Gaurav Cracks Exam in Third Attempt, Says Self-Improvement is Key

While giving a tip to other GATE aspirants he said, “Clear your basics. It would not matter how much you have studied if your basics are not clear. Work on your basics and then go ahead for other things."

Royal who stays with his mother in his hometown, says that he made use of lockdown to study properly. He says, “I am glad I had this tremendous support, especially from my mother, who has sacrificed a lot to get me here". He said his teachers also helped him a lot to get here.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.