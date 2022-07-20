Not Yet Familiar With English? Jobseekers Can Now Look Look for Employment Opportunities Online in Hindi

Jobseekers will now be able to discover and apply for jobs and create online resumes in Hindi, as Indeed an employment website, on Monday announced that it is now available in Hindi. As per the company, this update is currently available on the mobile website and mobile app versions, which accounts for a majority of the traffic that comes to Indeed. Further, the company said that this upgrade will enable all job seekers to discover and apply to jobs in Hindi from their mobile phones.

One of the many languages in India, Hindi is spoken by over 43.63 per cent of the population, according to the 2011 census. A report by KPMG shows that there are currently 125 million English speakers in India but less than 0.3 million use it as their first language. In comparison, people prefer to use one of the 22 regional languages. This speaks to the growing demand for content in regional languages such as Hindi.

Also read| Bounce is Recruiting SEO Manager for its Marketing Department, How to Apply

This new update includes India-specific product features such as direct calls to the employer, where a job seeker can call the employer to express interest and learn more details about the job, resume auto-fill, which quickens the application and chatbots for easier discovery and job application.

Commenting on the launch, Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said “The Indian labour force is very young and is growing and changing at an incredible rate. We’ve seen that the number of people visiting Indeed in India has more than doubled in two years. India is one of Indeed’s largest markets and this traffic growth is a testament to people in India finding jobs online more than ever before.”

Read| Indian Army is Hiring Mandarin Language Interpreters, Direct Recruitment, Know How to Apply

One of Indeed’s recent surveys shows that the most significant barriers for lightly skilled workers such as food and other delivery personnel, drivers, and personal care services are lack of access to the job information (62 per cent) and not knowing English (32 per cent).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.