‘Nothing out of Syllabus’: Rajasthan Education Minister on Row Over Class 12 Question Paper

A controversy erupted over a set of questions that were asked in the Rajasthan board’s class 12th political science paper. The questions, due to which the controversy erupted were related to the Congress party, which is in power in the state. The questions reportedly asked six questions about “achievements of Congress party". Following the row, now, the Union Ministry of Education has stepped in over the issue and sought a response from the Rajasthan government.

Slamming the Rajasthan’s Congress government, the state BJP asked whether it was a political science paper or a Congress history paper. “Seeing this question paper of political Science, many students did not even understand whether the examination was about Political Science or the history of Congress! Perhaps Gehlot ji has now considered Congress as a part of history," the party tweeted in Hindi, as reported by Career360.

The BJP blamed the incident on Ashok Gehlot’s government but the RBSE stated that the question paper is set by an independent panel of subject matter experts.

Questioning the state government, the central ministry, in its letter said, “A news item has appeared in section of press along with relevant copies of the question paper, which is self explanatory. Comments and inputs of state government on the news item may be sent to the department."

Pawan Kumar Goyal, additional chief secretary, school education department, was the one to receive the letter from the Centre. He said the department will first seek an explanation from RBSE and then respond to the Centre’s letter.

Congress Says Not Aware of Questions

Stating that Congress government in the state is not happy with the Centre’s letter. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla said this is not the norm and is unheard of. “I have not seen such an instance before, wherein the Centre writes to a state government over a Board examination,” he told The Indian Express. Kalla said the questions asked were in line with the syllabus followed by the state government.

The minister stressed that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is an autonomous body and the government doesn’t interfere in its functioning. Kalla, a key member of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, said the question papers are kept under the wraps and even the Board Chairman is unaware of them. He also took a swipe at the opposition and said the previous BJP governments in Rajasthan have asked students questions about Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Deen Dayal Upadhyay in exams.

