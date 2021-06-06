Notice to 33 Pvt Schools for Irregularities in Admission to Poor Students Under RTE

Thirty-three private schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been issued notices for alleged irregularities in connection with admission to students from economically-weaker section under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, officials said on Friday. These schools have allegedly shown a lower than actual figure for the total number of admission seats available for the upcoming academic session, District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) Principal Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, who holds additional charge of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), said.

”These schools have shown the number of seats available for admission much lesser than the last academic session. According to the RTE, 25 per cent seats in unaided private schools are to be reserved for students from the economically-weaker section. If the number of total seats goes down, automatically the number of seats reserved for EWS will go down,” Upadhyay told PTI. ”Show cause notice have been issued to 33 private schools in Noida and Greater Noida in which they have been asked to provide facts and proofs to substantiate their claims otherwise necessary proceedings would be initiated against them,” the official said.

Upadhyay said he had issued the notice two days ago and the schools were supposed to submit their response by Friday but they did not. ”Now, I will send them a reminder tomorrow (Saturday) and await their response after which I will initiate action,” he added.

The allotment of seats in private schools in the district are made through a lottery system, the official said. The first such lottery for the next academic session was drafted recently and around 2,100 students from EWS allotted admission in private schools under the RTE, he said.

The second round of the lottery will be held soon, he said. ”Forms for the second round of the lottery are being filled currently and would be allowed till June 10. The lottery would be drafted on June 15,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here