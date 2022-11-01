November Academic Calendar: From CAT to DU Third Merit List, Major Events This Month

The month of November has started with the beginning of ICA CA examinations. On the other hand, the new academic session for MBBS will also start in this month. From CAT to JEE Main application forms to Delhi University’s third merit list, check out the academic calendar of November:

ICAI CA November 2022 exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to conduct the chartered accountant (CA) exams for its November 2022 session. Beginning on November 1, the exam will go on till November 17. CA intermediate exams will start on November 2 whereas the final group 1 exam will be held from November 1, in a single shift from 2 to 5 PM.

DU merit list for UG admissions: Delhi University will release the list of vacant seats for round three allocations on November 4. The university will open the mid-entry window and option to re-order higher preferences from November 5 to 7. The CSAS round three allocation list will be released on November 10. Candidates will be allowed to ‘accept’ the seats against the DU third merit list by November 13.

CAT admit card 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has release admit cards (hall tickets) for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Eligible candidates can download the admit cards from up till November 27. The examination will be conducted on Sunday, Nov 27.

NEET-UG 2022: Registrations for the second round of NEET UG 2022 counselling will begin on November 2 and seat allotment results will be declared on November 11.

JEE Main 2023 application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2023 in November. The JEE Main 2023 registration-cum-application forms will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in by the third week of November.

GATE modification in the application form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will allow modifications in GATE 2023 application from November 4 to 11. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

New MBBS academic session: The National Medical Commission (NMC) announced that the academic calendar will start from November 15 onwards. As per the newly released guidelines, the first-year students will take anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry for 13 months, from November 15 to December 15, 2023.

NEET-PG 2022: Now that the NEET PG 2022 second round counseling has ended. The last date of joining the colleges is November 2. The mop up round will be held from November 9 to 14, and the last date to joining November 17. The stray vacancy round will be held from November 21 to 23. Eligible NEET PG candidates need to report to the college by November 25.

