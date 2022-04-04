Now Admission to IITs Without Clearing JEE Advanced, Check Courses Available Through Alternative Route

When it comes to securing admission at the top engineering colleges in the country — the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the most common method is to crack the entrance exam, JEE Advanced. Every year, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders of JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. Not many know that the IITs also offer admissions through an alternative route.

While design courses are available through CEED, many engineering courses which candidates can get admission to without having to seat for JEE Advanced or IIT entrance. Her is a list of such courses:

IIT Madras’ BSc Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering BSc in Programming and Data Science to students of classes 11, 12, college students, working professionals, and those taking a career break. Students who complete class 11 by May 2022 or are currently in class 12 can apply for the qualifier process. If they qualify the process, they can start the coursework after completing their class 12.

Advertisement

Besides, learners who are eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021 can directly join the course. There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the programme. The last date to apply is April 20.

IIT Guwahati Master’s in Liberal Arts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is offering a master’s programme in liberal arts from the academic year 2022-2023. The first batch will have 30 students. As part of the course, students will learn concepts like geo- spatial analytics, digital humanities, international relations, and diplomacy, study of vernacular literature and languages, area studies, etc.

Olympiad Qualifiers

Students qualifying for international Olympiads can get direct admission to IITs without cracking the JEE Advanced. As per reports, IITs are considering offering admissions to students who have participated in internationally renowned Olympiads, based on their performance in the competition. Meanwhile, in 2018, IIT-Bombay had allowed candidates qualifying for the international mathematics Olympiad to apply for its BSc mathematics course directly.

Several short-term certificate courses

IIT Bombay Certificate Program in Design Thinking: This five-month course has been designed help businesses innovate and transform the way they develop their products, services, operations, and corporate strategy. Candidates who have completed graduation or diploma from any stream along with one-year work experience are eligible to apply for the course.

IIT Roorkee Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: IIT-Roorkee’s six-month online certificate aims to teach the advanced techniques about machine learning. The course includes skills needed to build deep learning models as well as artificial intelligence applications. The course is available on Coursera for a fee of Rs 112,500.

IIT Madras Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Representation and Reasoning: This 12-week course is offered to both UG and PG students. The curriculum includes formalisms and the associated algorithms for reasoning. This course is a companion to the another programme — Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving — and both these courses are available online at Swayam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.