Now, BPSC and BTSC Recruitment Exam Aspirants to Get 5 Chances to Appear for Test Instead of 3
1-MIN READ

Now, BPSC and BTSC Recruitment Exam Aspirants to Get 5 Chances to Appear for Test Instead of 3

By: Education and Careers Desk

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 11:10 IST

Patna, India

State government servants will now be able to participate in competitive examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission. (Representative image)

All the candidates will now get five chances instead of three in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

State government servants will now be able to participate in competitive examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission and Technical Service Commission up to a maximum of five times in their entire service period.

The development came after it was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. It may be known that earlier there was a provision to appear in the competitive examination for a maximum of three times, which has been increased. Similarly, Bihar government servants will continue to get five years relaxation in the maximum age limit fixed for regular appointment for appearing in competitive examinations as before.

27 posts approved in engineering colleges

Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a recruitment notification for applicants who are interested in applying themselves for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for the recruitment of persons for various civil services in the state. The recruitment has been announced for the vacancy of 27 academic posts in various engineering colleges of the state. For Computer Science and Engineering, there will be five posts in Bhagalpur and two each in Gaya and Darbhanga Engineering Colleges. Along with this, 12 posts of Fire Technology and Safety course will be created in Darbhanga and six in Bakhtiyarpur Engineering College.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the above-mentioned posts can do so by visiting the official website on or before the last date, which is December 20, 2022. For this, the registration process began on November 25, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of BPSC.

