Now, Colleges Can offer 40% of Course Online via Swayam

Students studying in higher education institutes across India will now be able to study up to 40 per cent of their total course via the government’s online platform - SWAYAM while continuing the rest with their institute. Students in any institute can take relevant MOOCs online offered by any national or international faculty members on the government’s online platform and get their scores transferred for their degree programme too. The facility was earlier limited to 25 per cent of the total syllabus. The UGC now has extended it to as much as 40 per cent.

Under the provision, universities will work in a blended form. A student enrolled in any course offered anywhere across India can study from any teacher teaching in online courses offered via SWAYAM. This can take place simultaneously and they would get not only certification for the course but the credits associated to their course will be calculate for the degree programme they are offered as well, as per the UGC.

Colleges can map their curriculum and suggest suitable courses to students. The parent institution - in which the student is registered — will ensure that the physical infrastructure including computer facilities, library, etc which are essential for pursuing such courses are made available for free of cost and in an adequate measure to the students, as per the UGC guideliens.

The parent institution will also designate a faculty member as a facilitator to guide the students from registration till completion of the credit course. The parent institution will give the equivalent credit weightage to the student for the credits earned vide online learning credit courses through SWAYAM platform, in the credit plan of the programme, as per UGC

“No university shall refuse any student for credit mobility of courses earned through SWAYAM platform," as per the rules.

Currently, UGC as the National Coordinator for Non-Technology PG Courses has developed 145 MOOCs and offered 208 MOOCs on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). The government’s MOOC platform can be accessed at www.swayam.gov.in.