Now, Convocation Ceremony After Every Class in West Bengal Schools

A ‘graduation ceremony’ will now be held for school students in West Bengal, if they move from one class to the next level. Following the reopening of the schools after Kali Pujo holidays, the school education department of the state has sent a detailed 13-point guidelines to the primary education and middle education board.

As per the guidelines by the school education department, it states the “graduation ceremony” must be done on or after January 2 every year. All the students who progress from one class to the next class will be honored by the school principal in the first week of January. it added.

The class teacher will welcome the students in his class with chocolate sweets. All new students will introduce themselves to the class teacher, as per the guidelines. The school head teacher or acting head teacher or class teacher will tell the history of the school to the new students and inform them about the facilities provided by the state government such as books, school uniforms, shoes, schoolbags, health services, mid day meal services to the students of the school.

Every school will have a designated photo corner where all students will have to put their photo with date of birth. Students must take photo with class teacher every year and that too should be placed in the photos section. A thank you letter signed by the headmaster must be given to every student.

The nomination of class monitor, cultural monitor, sports monitor, mid-day meal monitor must be done within during this time as well as joining students for group learning. Students must make arrangements in the classroom in such a way that it is best for the interest of reading. The entire event or felicitation should be made in documentary form and published in booklet form by the schools every year, the guidelines further stated.

Officials in the school education department explained that as a result of this, the enthusiasm among the students will increase in the new class. They also believe that this will have an impact in reducing drop outs. A section of academicians welcomed the whole issue.

This comes amid the WB SSC recruitment scam. Candidates who qualified TET have been protesting against the hiring of fake candidates across government schools in the state. As per initial estimates by a joint review team, it was found that a total of 12,964 illegal teachers were appointed. Justice Gangopadhyay, who has been overlooking the case, observed that those who secured teaching jobs in the state-run schools illegally against any consideration should be terminated from their services and replaced with eligible candidates who are in the waiting list.

