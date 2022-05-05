Now, Doctors-to-be Will be Trained in Yoga as Part of MBBS Degree

Now, students studying in medical colleges will be trained in yoga as part of their MBBS degrees. This is possible after the new competence-based medical education for undergraduate course curriculum has been rolled out by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

According to the new curriculum, yoga training has been introduced during foundation course. Students will have to attend a maximum of one-hour class every day for a period of 10 days. These classes will begin from June 12 every year to be culminated on the international yoga day, June 21 in all medical colleges across India, according to the latest circular issued by NMC.

In order to maintain symmetry in Yoga training programmes at all medical colleges in India, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under Ministry of AYUSh has developed common Yoga protocol. This common protocol will be followed in colleges across India. The NMC in its curriculum has asked UTS, state govts to take ‘immediate action’ regarding this. The current batch of MBBS students admitted in February-March will be starting with these yoga training classes soon.

Earlier, the commission has directed medical institutions to merge new and old batches for the new CBM Curriculum. The commission has notified to implement the new CBME curriculum from this session to impart cognitive, affective and psychomotor domains of learning to students.

CBME was first implemented in August 2019 in medical institutions in order to reform undergraduate medical education. It emphasizes bringing a change by indulging students in relevant domains which enhance their skills and knowledge. The course’s objective is to provide students with a sound base and balanced approach to the overall education by teaching foundation courses along with primary medical subjects.

