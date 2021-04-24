Now, Mahabharata, Ramayana in Saudi Arabia's School Curriculum

Schools in Saudi Arabia are teaching students about Indian scriptures including Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Gautam Buddha as part of the social science syllabus. These changes are reportedly part of the latest policy adopted by the middle east nation called Saudi Vision 2030 in which the Arab nation is trying to diversify its economy and develop public service sectors including health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism.

Padma Shri Awardee Nouf Almarwaai, the first certified Yoga Instructor in Saudi Arabia took to Twitter to talk about the development. She wrote “Saudi Arabia’s new #vision2030 & curriculum will help to create coexistent, moderate & tolerant generation. Screenshots of my son’s school exam today in Social Studies included concepts & history of Hinduism, Buddhism, Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata & Dharma. I enjoyed helping him study".

She also shared screenshots which she says are part of her son’s scholastic assignments. These screenshots carried multiple-choice questions on nirvana, jati (caste), Siddhartha Gautama’s life, and Hindu beliefs including dharma, karma among others.

Saudi Arabia’s new #vision2030 & curriculum will help to create coexistent,moderate & tolerant generation. Screenshots of my sons school exam today in Social Studies included concepts & history of Hinduism,Buddhism,Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata &Dharma. I enjoyed helping him study pic.twitter.com/w9c8WYstt9— Nouf Almarwaai نوف المروعي 🇸🇦 (@NoufMarwaai) April 15, 2021

Several Indian institutes had turned to the religious scriptures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University organized leadership lessons from Ramayana and a webinar on “Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita during the COVID-19 crisis". When Anna University introduced philosophy for undergraduate engineering students in 2019, it added some topics from, Hinduism including Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita and Vedas. At both these incidents, however, controversies erupted.

Banaras Hindu University and Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, (IMS-BHU) had come up with a ‘garbh sanskara therapy that aims at inculcating a “cultured, vigorous, virtuous, healthy, beautiful child with a divine soul and high IQ".

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here