Now Students With Low Marks in Boards Can Also Take Admission in Top Universities: UGC Chairperson

With the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022, students with low marks in board exams too stand a chance to get admissions to top universities across India, said University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. Students can now apply without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100 per cent in board exams, he added.

“For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach. The participation of large number of universities too is very encouraging. In the coming years, more universities are expected to adopt CUET. With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants,” said Kumar.

The total number of registrations for CUET 2022 currently stands at 11,51,319. While 9,13,540 have already paid the application fee. Kumar has said many of the applicants are from remote and rural areas.

Launched this year, CUET is being implemented by a total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities. Delhi University has reportedly received over 6 lakh applications which is the highest number received by a varsity. Last year, the university had received over 3.5 lakh applications for admission to undergraduate courses.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has received as many as 3.94 lakh applications followed by Allahabad University with 2.31 lakh applications. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University has got 1.49 lakh applications, Jamia Millia Islamia with 1.21 lakh and Jawaharlal Nehru University with 57,000.

Among state universities, Ambedkar University Delhi has received as many as 1.28 lakh applications and the highest, followed by UP’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University with 97,376 applications. IIMT, Meerut has received 1.37 lakh applications, becoming the top draw among private universities, as per UGC data.

