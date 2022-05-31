Now Technological University for Indian Students in Ireland, 8 Campuses Formed for Over 21000 Students

In a bid to make learning easier, the three university, Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and IT Sligo under Atlantic Technological University have come together to form a multi-campus university for Indian students. The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will serve over 21,000 students and offer more than 600 higher education courses through eight campuses, research centres and iHubs located in the west and north-west of Ireland.

This amalgamation will provide greater learning opportunities for Indian students across a number of key areas such as academic strength, global opportunities, as well as research and innovation, the institute said in its press release. In addition, ATU will also provide Indian students the opportunity to contribute to the cultural and academic framework of the university, it said.

Ireland is the world’s second-largest exporter of computer and information technology services. Nine out of the top 10 global software companies have a strong foothold in Ireland. Global leaders such as Intel, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Apply have long-established operations in Ireland, along with newer leading-edge giants such as Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, PayPal, eBay and Twitter.

A majority of Indian students at ATU, therefore, are studying STEM related programmes, and Indian graduates from these programmes are securing high level professional employment on completion of their studies, including many in Ireland either utilising the Stay Back option (1G) or by securing a work permit with the support of their new employer.

Elaborating on how the amalgamation will create an impact, Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager – India and South Asia, Education in Ireland, said, “The courses will ensure that graduates, both at undergraduate and postgraduate level, are well placed to avail of career opportunities in Ireland and globally.”

