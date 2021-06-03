Now, TET Certifications Will be Valid for Lifetime

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that government has decided to extend the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate. Earlier, the validity was for seven years but it will now be valid for a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

The provision to extend the validity period of TET certificate was discussed in September 2020 by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), however, it comes to effect now after approval from the Ministry of Education.

Pokhriyal has said that this will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field.

He also said that the state/UT governments have been asked to take necessary action to revalidate the TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already relapsed.

Validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate has been extended from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. https://t.co/8IQD3cwRTz (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EGi5IJ2wNu— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2021

TET is conducted at both the Central and state level. Those willing to teach at schools need to clear CTET or the state specific TET. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), based on which, candidates are hired for teaching posts across elementary schools.

The exam is held annually, however, the dates for this year’s exams have not been announced yet. Not just CTET, several state level exams have been deferred this year.

Every TET has a similar pattern. Each exam is divided into two papers - Paper-I and II. Those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 appear for paper 1 while rest appear for paper II.

