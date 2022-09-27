Now You Can See the 8 Cheetahs Released by PM Modi by Suggesting Their Names, Here's How

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday by releasing eight Namibian cheetahs into the wild in central India, the PM has urged both students and citizens to take part in an exciting contest, and win a “chance to see Cheetahs”. The last date to submit the applications is October 26.

As per the information available, in this regard, the government has announced three contests. To win the contest, the participants have to suggest a name for the Cheetah Reintroduction project, suggest names for the Cheetahs, and telling about the importance of treating animals well. Those who win, can stand a chance to win a trip to see the Cheetahs.

The minister, in a tweet, said, “while we eagerly await seeing the Cheetahs, there are three exciting contests on MyGov.” Students can send their suggestions and winner will stand a chance to win a trip to see the Cheetahs at Kuno National Park, claims the official website.

While we eagerly await seeing the Cheetahs, here are three exciting contests on MyGov in which I urge you to take part…https://t.co/5SJK4DM4Wahttps://t.co/iIiQzYJFqAhttps://t.co/js6f9DRVaK pic.twitter.com/f8Vz9rg6U3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2022

On September 17, the PM released cheetahs into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP). “In this 21st century, India is sending out a message to the whole world that economy and ecology are not contradictory,” Modi said on Saturday. “If we protect nature and our environment, the country’s development can take place.”

Eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane on Saturday morning as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme. The animals were later flown to the KNP, located in Sheopur district, in two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

