NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply for 302 Vacancies Today at npcilcareers.co.in, Check Here

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) recruitment 2020 online application window will close today. Interested candidates who have not completed the application process can fill at the NPCIL Recruitment Portal npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL had announced 302 vacancies for various posts including Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA), Assistant Grade-1, Steno and Sub Officer on November 3. Candidates are requested to check the official notification and ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria before proceeding to the NPCIL registration process. The NPCIL eligibility criteria vary according to the posts and categories of candidates.

Candidates can check the official notification here npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NPCIL NPCIL Recruitment Portal at npcilcareers.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notice tab

Step 3: Click on the careers tab

Step 4: Click on the link which reads, “Recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees, Scientific Assistants, Non-Technical & Fire Personnel at RR Site”

Step 5: Go through the vacancy details and go to the ‘Apply’ and click on ‘New registration’

Step 6: You will be redirected to a new page, read the instruction

Step 7: Now fill the required details in the specified columns and submit

Step 8: Take a print out of NPCIL recruitment 2020 application form and keep it safely

Candidates can also complete the NPCIL recruitment 2020 registration process directly by clicking on the link here:

NPCIL Recruitment Portal: npcilcareers.co.in

Candidates who will be able to complete the NPCIL registration process 2020, only they will be able to participate in NPCIL 2020 recruitment process. The candidates will be selected based on Written Examination and Personal Interview. The written test will be conducted in a computer-based test mode and have 100 MCQ type questions. The duration of the exam will be two hours. For more details about the NPCIL recruitment 2020 exam, click on the link here npcilcareers.co.in