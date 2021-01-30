NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Vacancies on 59 Posts at npcil.nic.in
Representative Image
The age limit of the applicants should be between 18 and 35 years. Interested candidates who are eligible for NPCIL Recruitment 2021 can apply through the prescribed application format.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 30, 2021, 16:45 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced a notification for the recruitment to 59 various posts on January 25, 2021 on the official website npcil.nic.in. The applications invited to be filled for vacancies include Scientific Assistant, Assistant Grade, Stenographer and others. The NPCIL 2021 application form submission for this recruitment is available on or before February 23, 2021. The age limit of the applicants should be between 18 and 35 years. Interested candidates who are eligible for NPCIL Recruitment 2021can apply through the prescribed application format.
Check all the details and updates of NPCIL Recruitment 2021 important for interested aspirants:
NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:
- Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor): 2 Vacancies
- Leading Fireman/A: 1 Vacancies
- Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A: 2 Vacancies
- Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor): 2 Vacancies
- Assistant Gr. I (HR): 20 Vacancies
- Assistant Gr. I (F&A): 12 Vacancies
- Assistant Gr. I (C&MM): 6 Vacancies
- Stenographer Gr. I: 14 Vacancies
- Stenographer Grade I: 12 Vacancies
- Starting Date for submission of Online Application: January 29, 2021
- Last Date for submission of Online Application: February 23, 2021
- Last Date for Fee Payment: February 23, 2021
Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor): Diploma in Engg. or B.Sc with min. 50 percent marks. One year Diploma/Certificate in Industrial Safety. Min. 04 years of Industrial exp. in relevant field after obtaining requisite qualification.
Leading Fireman/A: HSC (10+2) Science with Chemistry or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks.
Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A: Class 12th pass Science with Chemistry or equivalent with min. 50 percent of marks Plus valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License with min. one-year driving exp. + Certificate Course in Fire Fighting equipment such as Fire Extinguisher etc, from the State Fire Training Centres (SFTC).
Assistant Gr. 1 (HR): A Bachelor Degree in Science or Commerce or Arts with min. 50% marks.
Assistant Gr. 1 ( F&A): A Bachelor Degree in Commerce with min. 50 percent marks.
Assistant Gr. 1 (C&MM): A Bachelor Degree in Science or Commerce with min. 50 percent of marks.
Assistant Gr. 1: Typewriting test 30 (thirty) wpm typing speed in English on PC.
Stenographer Gr. I: A Bachelor Degree in any subject with min. 50 percent marks.
How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021?
Interested and eligible applicants should follow the steps below to apply for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Recruitment Notification 2021:
Step 1: Create a Username and Password
Step 2: Login on the page
Step 3: Fill in all the details to complete the application firm
Step 4: Check all the details properly including credentials, phone number, email address, education qualifications, and contact information
Step 5: Upload photograph, signature, and required certificates
Step 6: Make payment and finally submit
Step 7: Once you have submitted the online application, you can also take a printout of the same
Step 8: Save the application form for any future reference