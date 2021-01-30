NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Vacancies on 59 Posts at npcil.nic.in

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced a notification for the recruitment to 59 various posts on January 25, 2021 on the official website npcil.nic.in. The applications invited to be filled for vacancies include Scientific Assistant, Assistant Grade, Stenographer and others. The NPCIL 2021 application form submission for this recruitment is available on or before February 23, 2021. The age limit of the applicants should be between 18 and 35 years. Interested candidates who are eligible for NPCIL Recruitment 2021can apply through the prescribed application format.

Check all the details and updates of NPCIL Recruitment 2021 important for interested aspirants:

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor): 2 Vacancies

Leading Fireman/A: 1 Vacancies

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A: 2 Vacancies

Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor): 2 Vacancies

Assistant Gr. I (HR): 20 Vacancies

Assistant Gr. I (F&A): 12 Vacancies

Assistant Gr. I (C&MM): 6 Vacancies

Stenographer Gr. I: 14 Vacancies

Stenographer Grade I: 12 Vacancies

Starting Date for submission of Online Application: January 29, 2021

Last Date for submission of Online Application: February 23, 2021

Last Date for Fee Payment: February 23, 2021

Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor): Diploma in Engg. or B.Sc with min. 50 percent marks. One year Diploma/Certificate in Industrial Safety. Min. 04 years of Industrial exp. in relevant field after obtaining requisite qualification.

Leading Fireman/A: HSC (10+2) Science with Chemistry or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A: Class 12th pass Science with Chemistry or equivalent with min. 50 percent of marks Plus valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License with min. one-year driving exp. + Certificate Course in Fire Fighting equipment such as Fire Extinguisher etc, from the State Fire Training Centres (SFTC).

Assistant Gr. 1 (HR): A Bachelor Degree in Science or Commerce or Arts with min. 50% marks.

Assistant Gr. 1 ( F&A): A Bachelor Degree in Commerce with min. 50 percent marks.

Assistant Gr. 1 (C&MM): A Bachelor Degree in Science or Commerce with min. 50 percent of marks.

Assistant Gr. 1: Typewriting test 30 (thirty) wpm typing speed in English on PC.

Stenographer Gr. I: A Bachelor Degree in any subject with min. 50 percent marks.

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible applicants should follow the steps below to apply for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Recruitment Notification 2021:

Step 1: Create a Username and Password

Step 2: Login on the page

Step 3: Fill in all the details to complete the application firm

Step 4: Check all the details properly including credentials, phone number, email address, education qualifications, and contact information

Step 5: Upload photograph, signature, and required certificates

Step 6: Make payment and finally submit

Step 7: Once you have submitted the online application, you can also take a printout of the same

Step 8: Save the application form for any future reference