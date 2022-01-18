NPTEL Invites Applications for 593 Free Online Certificate Courses by IITs, IISc

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, is offering 593 courses across engineering, sciences, management, humanities and social sciences streams. The online certification courses will be offered free of cost. these courses will be taught by IIT and IISc faculty members.

Some of the most popular courses offered include data Science for engineers, electrical vehicles, programming courses such as Python, Java, C and C++. Currently, the application process is open for courses in January 2022 semester. Learners can enrol at swayam.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 31.

Read | Is PhD Enough to Have Quality Professors?

An array of new courses are also introduced for the January 2022 term including a course on Hindustani music, multidisciplinary courses such as research methodology for students in research, basic course in Ornithology, oral biology for students in dental studies, blockchain and its applications, and online privacy, among others. introduction to machine learning course is offered in Tamil and signals and systems course is offered in Hindi in this semester.

People of all ages and all walks of life can learn from the NPTEL video lectures, assignments, live interactive sessions by faculty, and engage through discussion forums to pursue their curiosity and passion. There is no upper age limit or other qualification specifications to enrol for these courses.

Read | From Google to IBM Top 10 Professional Courses Opted by Indians This Year

To cater to the needs of the learners, NPTEL offers support through internships and soft skills training for students from rural India. Over 1.2 lakh students availed scholarships for NPTEL course certification through exam fee waiver.

According to NPTEL, over 1.58 crore learners have enrolled in NPTEL courses. The optional proctored certification exam can be taken by learners for a nominal fee to earn certificates from the IITs. The learner has to be present in person for the exam and currently, there are exam centres in more than 150 cities across India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.