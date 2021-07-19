NSDC, CISCO Partner to Offer Digital Skills in Networking, Cybersecurity

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has collaborated with CISCO Networking Academy to provide comprehensive digital skills to today’s youth. The curriculum consists of networking, cybersecurity, programming, the Internet of Things (IoT), digital essentials, and Linux.

The partnership will offer access to the CISCO Networking Academy courses through NSDC’s eSkill India platform. The courses are open to all and will prepare candidates for entry-level ICT jobs, help them pursue additional training or education, and earn globally recognised certification, NSDC said.

The Networking Academy offers courses to help develop foundational Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills needed to design, build and manage networks, along with soft skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, and critical thinking.

The demand for technical talent continues to outpace supply, and as an example, cybersecurity demand is expected to increase five times over the next four years in India. The course will address the shortage of a tech-proficient workforce in India and create career opportunities for millions in the digital economy, added NSDC.

“India’s demand for a digitally skilled workforce is expected to increase nine-fold by 2025. As we march steadily towards a digital economy, we need no less than a skilling revolution to bridge this considerable gap. This partnership with NSDC aims to upskill the existing talent in emerging technologies to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and transform India into a Digital Talent Nation," Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements at Cisco India said.

eSkill India is an e-learning portal from NSDC that has over 1,200 digital courses from its partners, and 4000 plus additional courses connected through affiliate channels across various sectors in multiple languages, providing learners with the technology and skills needed to prosper in a rapidly transforming digital world.

