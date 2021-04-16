NSDC Launches Professional Networking Platform for Blue, Grey Collared Workers

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has launched a professional networking platform for blue and grey collared workers for the first time. The programme aims to provide access to the frontline workforce to skill development, training, and community collaboration in their preferred language. The programme has been launched in collaboration with the Apna app. Through this programme, the blue and grey collared workers will be encouraged to utilize the skill development resources available on the app. It will also provide them free online sessions on ‘professional networking’ and other interest-based courses.

It will be accessible to all those who are undergoing training through NSDC’s fee-based programs or the trainees enrolled under government schemes such as PMKVY, being implemented by NSDC. The existing users of Apna will also be able to explore the courses offered by NSDC affiliated training providers.

To avail the NSDC professional networking programme, candidates will have to make their profiles on the Apna app. They can also use their profiles as virtual Apna Visiting Cards. Chief Program Officer of NSDC, Vandana Bhatnagar, said that the programme aims to provide an inclusive networking platform to the blue and grey collared professionals. This will help them to connect to a large community that can help them in knowledge sharing and seeking guidance from experts.

NSDC is a public-private partnership that works under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. It has til now provided training to more than 2.5 crore people through more than 600 training partners. The NSD offers skill development programmes at more than1,000 training centres in over 600 districts across the country.

It has also been implementing Government’s flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The organisation aims at providing the right platform for the blue and grey collared workers to get trained and upskill themselves and become more employable.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here