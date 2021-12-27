NSDC to Hold India Skills Competition from January 6, Winners to Represent Country Globally

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will organize IndiaSkills 2021 national competition at India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from January 6 to 10. The winners of IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition will undergo rigorous training to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai, to be held in October 2022.

More than 500 participants from 26 states/ union territories, covering 54 skills such as beauty therapy, cyber security, floristry, autobody repair, cloud computing, water technology, painting and decorating, health and social care, among others, will be participating in the event.

Seven new-age skills such as robot systems integration, additive manufacturing, digital construction, industry 4.0, renewable energy, mobile applications development, and industrial design technology have been introduced to the competition this year, keeping pace with the emerging technologies.

Winners of IndiaSkills will get multi-level industry training through boot camps and programmes such as project-based training, industry and corporate training, exposure visits to industries, mind coaching, and personality development.

IndiaSkills 2021 began with district and state-level competitions in August-September and witnessed over 2.5 lakh registrations. The state-level competitions were conducted across 26 states/ UTs. This was followed by four regional competitions for East (Patna), West (Gandhinagar), North (Chandigarh) and South (Visakhapatnam).

As many as 1,500 competitors pitted their skills against each other to qualify for the national round. The 500+ finalists from the four regionals will now be exhibiting their skills at the national level to vie for gold and a silver medal in each skill category.

IndiaSkills Nationals will also feature Abilympics, a demonstration of skills for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in 16 skills including computer programming, painting, embroidery, and poster designing.

Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer, NSDC said, “IndiaSkills Competition aims to create a pool of talented and skilled workforce, who will fuel the economic growth of the country. The competition offers a national platform to the youth and exposure to global training standards. It is a step towards discovering the power of skills and making vocational training aspirational for the youth.”

