NSDC to Offer Apprenticeship-based PG Education Programs

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) today signed an MoU with Podar Eduspace Pvt Ltd, and EduCLaaS Pvt. Ltd for imparting apprenticeships-based post graduate education programs. This is hybrid programme.

There will be two programmes introduced under the partnership. The duration of these programmes is 24 months where in the first six months the candidates will go through intense online training followed by 18 months of online on-the-job corporate apprenticeship leading to International Master’s Degree from a European University.

Program fees will be funded by Apprenticeship making it zero cost program for students. Most importantly, the selected candidates will be given interview and apprenticeship opportunities with the large organisations.

The MoU was signed between Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, (Officiating CEO), NSDC, Rajiv Podar, Director, Podar Eduspace Pvt. Ltd and Leslie Loh, Founder and CEO EduCLaaS Pvt. Ltd.

These courses will provide training to the enrolled students through live sessions and self-paced asynchronous modules, delivering extensive knowledge about digital skills using a series of videos, flip cards, diagrams, and other visuals. The partnership will benefit candidates who aim to become digital business analysts, data analysts, data managers, data scientists, Cloud computing experts, Cloud management specialists. Upon completion of the 6-month training, candidates will be eligible for a paid apprenticeship of 18 months with the international and local MNCs, unicorns, hyper-growth companies, and start-ups that will unlock myriad employment opportunities for them in the global market, claimed the institutes in there press release.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, (Officiating CEO), NSDC said, “This apprenticeship based post-graduation program will help students get experience of working in international organisations while pursuing an international post-graduation program. The apprenticeship aspect of the program helps student substantially finance their post-graduation and also helps them acquire industry relevant work experience.”

Read all the Latest Education News here