NSDC to Start 10 Drone Hubs in India, Train Youth in Drone Technologies

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Drone Destination has collaborated to begin as many as 10 drone hubs in India. The hubs will not only provide training for remote pilot certification but will also provide several types of application-based training including, survey and mapping, assets inspection, surveillance and monitoring, cinematography and more.

“Over next five years, the company will have a drone hub within 6 to 8 hours of every tehsil in the country to deliver quick, efficient and affordable drone services, including training pilots, maintaining unmanned aerial vehicles and rent-a-drone-with-pilot,” said Chirag Sharma, CEO of Drone Destination.

NSDC will also provide loans through its associated NBFCs for the aspiring pilots to undergo training with Drone Destination and receive high-quality skills. “It is estimated that the country would need over three lakh drone pilots within the span of next five years and understanding this demand, NSDC is committed to partner with leading organisations such as Drone Destination to assist in building the necessary skill infrastructure for large scale employment opportunities,” said Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC.

“Drone training provides the highest return on investment for any certification program available in the country. Our partnership with NSDC will be doubly beneficial for the youth as there will soon be more drone hubs across the country and further, aspiring pilots can get loans for skill development in this new sunrise sector. Availability of loans will make the drone revolution a truly inclusive one by widening the base of aspirants who want to be a part of this change-making technology,” Sharma added.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision — ‘har haath mein smart phone, har khet mein drone, har ghar samradhi’ — will revolutionise Indian agriculture. We will move towards precision agriculture that will require lakhs of drone pilots operating in the fields of India to increase yield and meet the food requirement of not just the country but also the world. Increased farm income will enable youth to stop migrating from villages to towns in search of employment and instead allow them to use drone technology for harvesting not just crop, but also prosperity,” he added.

