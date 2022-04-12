NSDC to Upskill Underprivileged Youth, Offers Series of Courses from BFSI to IT

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Udayan Care to provide upskilling courses to the underprivileged youth, making them employable and financially independent. Under the partnership, the latter will offer courses on BFSI, IT-ITes, logistics, retail and telecom.

The courses will be available on different criteria for students within the age group of 18-25. The beneficiaries will be identified from the resettlement colonies and slums communities in Delhi-NCR. Candidates will have to pay a fee within the range of Rs 300-500 per month for each course. There is also a provision of freeships for students coming from deprived households.

Who can apply?

Graduates or those enrolled in their second or third year of bachelors degree can apply for the courses. Those enrolled in first year of graduation, who shows high creative skills and/ or in exceptional circumstances will also be considered for application.

Further those candidates from low economic background with family income not more than Rs 2.5 lac annually can apply. Those with family monthly income above 2.5 lac in exceptional circumstances are also eligible to apply.

List of courses

-- Accounts Executive (recording, reporting)

— Data entry operator

— Desktop Publishing (DTP)

— Receiving assistant

— Retail sales associate

— Customer care executive - Call center, relationship center

Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, NSDC said, “NSDC welcomes Udayan Care to NSDC Partners Network. NSDC Partners Network is committed to providing access to affordable skilling opportunities to every individual, anywhere, anytime and also connecting skills with opportunities to enhance social and economic well-being of such individuals. Udayan Care with its focus on Child and Youth Care, Education, and Skilling will help expand reach of NSDC Partners Network to realise this shared vision.”

Manoj Shrivastava, Asst Director-UCIT Programme, Udayan Care says, “The partnership with NSDC has added a new feather to Udayan Care’s skill programme cap and I am confident it will give underprivileged students easy access to a wide range of courses and government certification. We are targeting to train 5000 youth in the next three years. Udayan Care will also enter new sectors of employment such as IT-ITes, banking and finance, retail, logistics and telecom. Through this partnership, we will be taking our IT centre programmes to new heights and provide a variety of skill training to the youth, making them employable and capable of contributing to the Skill India mission. It is my firm belief that with this endeavour we will be able to help young students sustain their livelihood and improve their living standards”.

