NSDC, Toyota to Train 18,000 Students in Automotive Jobs in 3 years

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has joined hands with Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to train 18,000 students in automotive job roles in three years. These students will be trained across five jobs roles including general technician, body and paint technician, service advisor, sales consultants and call center staff.

Through the Toyota Technical Education Programme (T-TEP) focus will be on making the students employable. Aimed at generating talented and technically skilled professionals for the automobile industry, T-TEP is strongly aligned with Skill India mission and so far, been associated with 56 ITI, polytechnic colleges covering 21 states, said NSDC. “Currently more than 10,000 students have been trained and 70 per cent of the students are working in various automobile companies,” it claimed.

As a part of this initiative, ASDC will identify the institute as per the requirements and Toyota will support the institute with latest curriculum covering automobile fundamentals, safety, values and basic soft skills. In addition, the company will provide e-learning content, engines, transmissions, practice kits and train the institute’s faculty as well. ASDC would support in infrastructure enhancement and ensure student training.

On this occasion, Rajeev Chandrasekhar union minister of state for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s initiative, in collaboration with NSDC and ASDC, to establish skill development centers across the country with a special focus on rural areas will have a big impact in making the students highly skilled, employable, and future ready. This effort is aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India Mission. The government is committed to encouraging, supporting and collaborating with industry partners like Toyota by providing them with a platform that will boost their efforts in bridging the existing skills gap and help develop a workforce of global standards.”

“Automotive sector is an important pillar of Indian economy and offers huge scope in the manufacturing economy over the next 5-6 years. India can also be the Principal Pole for future of Automobile Sector in India thereby creating huge opportunities for Skilling,” the minister further added.

Lauding the initiative, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, NSDC, said, “Automotive industry is growing tremendously and since 2006 T-TEP has become a benchmark in imparting automotive training and providing immense benefits to the automotive service industry and society at large. By partnering with TKM and ASDC, NSDC will not only be able to build a highly skilled technical workforce, with greater career prospects in the automotive service industry, but also enable youngsters earn a decent livelihood by providing them with employment opportunities. This partnership will also encourage other automotive players to step forward in making India a Skill Capital of the World”

