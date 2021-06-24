NSDC, WhatsApp Launches Digital Skills Course for Schools, Universities

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and WhatsApp launched the Digital Skill Champions Program that aims to train India’s youth in digital skills, in order to make them employment ready. Through this program, school and university students will be coached on digital skills including digital safety and online privacy. At the end of the course, students will receive the ‘Digital Skill Champions’ certification.

The initiative will kick off with a pilot across 50 campuses in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Through this program, WhatsApp will conduct training sessions to familiarise Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra trainers with the WhatsApp Business app. The training will cover modules on leveraging benefits of the WhatsApp Business app and small business entrepreneurship. The trained students will further manage and administer the WhatsApp Business app training to youth aspiring to become small business entrepreneurs.

Announcing the program, Dr Manish Kumar, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, NSDC said, “In a rapidly evolving digital world, NSDC aims to extend scope of virtual learning for youth across India. It aims to empower youth with new-age skills to make them employable and more productive in their work environment.”

