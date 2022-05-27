NSE Academy, HDFC Mutual Fund Launch Financial Awareness Programme for College Students

NSE Academy Limited (NAL) has launched a programme — ‘Investverse: An Introduction to the World of Investing’ — for college students across India along with HDFC Mutual Fund. The initiative is expected to roll-out by May-June. NSE, which is a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has signed an agreement with HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) to launch the programme .

This initiative aims to reach the first-time investors through its nine hour course, which will also be made available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s MFBytes application. The programmes will be delivered through online and an application based training that will be co-certified by both the institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC AMC said, “Through this course, we aim to reach a large number of students and give them access to basic financial knowledge so that they make wise financial decisions. This initiative is part of our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian.”

Commenting on this initiative, Shyamali Basu, executive vice president & head – products, marketing & training, of HDFC AMC, said, “In today’s world, where various factors can disrupt financial goals, unless they are well planned for, financial awareness is a prerequisite for all, irrespective of one’s educational/ professional background. In order to excel in today’s dynamic world, it is essential to have a working knowledge of the basics of personal finance, while at the same time developing one’s soft skills.”

“This course has been designed to tap into this exact need and aims to help students across educational backgrounds, with little or no exposure to personal finance, to up-skill, train themselves, and face the world with confidence,” she further added.

