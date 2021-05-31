SSC CHSL, JEE Main, NEET: NSUI Demands Extra Attempt for Students

The NSUI on Monday demanded for age relaxation and extra attempts for students appearing in competitive exams in wake of the unforeseen delays in examination schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan also demanded that vaccinating all students scheduled to appear for upcoming competitive examinations be made a priority.

“Apart from the demands of age relaxation and extra attempts for the aspirants, it is extremely important to form a vaccination policy for all such candidates before making any decision about any of the examinations, the Congress’ student wing said in the letter. “The candidates going to appear in exams like UPSC, CA, NEET (UG & PG), JEE, SSC-CHSL, UGC NET, INCET should be vaccinated on priority basis as soon as possible, it said.

Emphasising on the fact that due to the pandemic many aspirants of various exams like UPSC, SSC, RRB, IBOS, PSCs have missed out on the opportunity to sit for these exams, the NSUI, in a statement, said it was the government’s responsibility to “immediately form a policy to protect the attempts of all such candidates". “Independent India has never seen such an insensitive and deaf government as this. Students keep raising their concerns and the government keeps ignoring them. We have said this in the past and saying it again that nothing is more important than the lives of our fellow students, Kundan said.

“This government has left all the student fraternity hanging. If they appear for the exams their lives will be in danger, and if they don’t, their future will be in danger. While the students are confused and panicked, the Modi government has not even shown signs of taking these issues into consideration, he claimed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here